Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Anti-Bases Campaign Update 26/6/19

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 1:58 pm
Column: Anti-Bases Campaign

ABC UPDATE

1/ Donald Trump has announced that he is running for re-election in 2020 and has started campaigning (in reality that is all he's ever been doing while supposedly "governing" as President). In light of that, put the datesNovember 8-14, 2021, into your diaries. Why? That is Leaders' Week for APEC 2021 in Auckland. NZ is the 2021 host nation for APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation), which involves a whole year of APEC meetings and activities. So, if Trump is re-elected he will be in Auckland during that week. See https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/95803010/new-zealand-confirmed-as-host-nation-of-apec-in-2021 and https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12176552.

Put those November 2021 dates in your diary regardless of whether Trump is re-elected or not. Whoever is US President will be at APEC in Auckland (along with the leaders of countries like China, Russia and the Philippines. So Auckland could be hostingTrump, Putin, Xi Jinping and Duterte all at the same time). The last time a US President - Bill Clinton - visited NZ was the last time NZ hosted APEC, in 1999, also in Auckland.

2/ Funny things involving the NZ covert State happen when NZ hosts APEC Meetings. Let's not forget that it was during Christchurch activities in opposition to the APEC Trade Ministers' meeting in 1996 that Security Intelligence Service (SIS) agents were caught breaking into the Christchurch home of activist Aziz Choudry. The best summary of the whole fascinating ensuing saga can be read at http://www.converge.org.nz/abc/choudry.htm Not only did Aziz win his civil damages case against the Crown but so did David Small, the fellow activist who caught the SIS agents in the act and, for his trouble, was raided by the Police on totally Mickey Mouse grounds. David's victory can be read here http://www.converge.org.nz/watchdog/94/7david.htm



3/ The annual NZ Defence Industry Forum (better known as the Weapons Expo) has attracted very vigorous protests in recent years, wherever it has been held - Wellington or Auckland and, in 2018, in Palmerston North. See https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/369867/ten-arrested-in-protests-at-weapons-expo-in-palmerston-north Now, the good news is that the Palmerston North City Council may have been shamed into not hosting it in 2019

https://www.stuff.co.nz/manawatu-standard/news/111371468/defence-forums-future-in-palmerston-north-in-doubt

4/ "Talking of the nation’s defence and security, the annual budget allocation for the security services that did such a great job recently in protecting us from extremism has gone up from $83,577 million to $106,145 million, a 27% increase. Feeling safer? Not." Gordon Campbell on the Budget, Scoop, 31/5/19.

5/ The Listener's Australian columnist on the recent Police raids there on journalists, to find their sources for stories on Aussie SAS war crimes in Afghanistan and domestic mass surveillance https://www.noted.co.nz/currently/world/police-abc-raid-australia-united-fractious-media/?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LISTENER_newsletter_25-06-2019&utm_content=B&utm_term=list_nzlistener_newsletter

6/ The most recent development in the ongoing (and mostly secret) NZ inquiry into NZ SAS war crimes in Afghanistan is that it has now been established that Taliban members were present at the place where civilans were killed. Does this make any difference to the claims made by Nicky Hager and Jon Stehenson in their book "Hit And Run", which is the reason that the inquiry was set up? Not a bit of it. Here's a Stuff editorial

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/opinion/113633505/war-inquiry-remains-necessary-despite-new-information

7/ It is good news that NZ is pulling its military out of Iraq (but not for another year, and there are no plans to do likewise in Afghanistan). The official propaganda story has always been that NZ's role in Iraq has been "training" the local military. Oh yeah. In fact, NZs hands are as dirty as those of everybody else involved in Iraq. None more so than being involved in the use of white phosphorus, a hideous chemical that burns through flesh to the bone. Here's a 2017 story from US National Public Radio, about the uise of white phosphorus to "liberate" the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS (it was "liberated" by being bombed flat, with huge loss of civilan life). Note that the General quoted in the story is - a New Zealander.

https://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2017/06/13/532809626/u-s-led-coalition-has-used-white-phosphorous-in-fight-for-mosul-general-says

Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs, defends the use of white phosphorus in Iraq (in a letter, 25/6/19, to peace activist Maire Leadbeater): "New Zealand has consistently condemned any use of incendiary weapons against civilians or civilan objects, and any other uses incompatible with rules of international humanitarian law. The precise and discriminate use of white phosphorus for obscuration effect is not unlawful, however, it can have military and humaniatrian utilty, for example in facilitating the escape of civilans from conflict zones". Well, that's all right then. Winston Peters is pretty good himself at the old "obscuration effect".

8/ ABC's latest Peace Researcher (June 2019) is at http://www.converge.org.nz/abc/pr/pr-backissues/PR57.pdf


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Anti-Bases Campaign on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Biggest Shake-Up In 30 Years": Agency Teamups In New Public Service Act

Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins today announced the most significant changes to the New Zealand Public Service since the State Sector Act of 1988...

Under the changes, boards, made up of chief executives from relevant government agencies, will be established to tackle the most pressing issues. These boards, or joint ventures, would be accountable to a single minister and receive direct budget appropriations. Public servants from across the system will be deployed as required. More>>

 

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Cosmetic Banking Reforms

The elephant in the room as the government carries out its latest bout of tinkerings with our banking practice is the extraordinary level of profit-taking still being extracted by the Australian Banking Gang from ordinary New Zealanders. Yes indeed, ... More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 