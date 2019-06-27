Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MPs Welcome 1961 – Death Penalty for Kiwis

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Coalition NZ


“This evening Kiwis are one step closer and only one step away from welcoming the death penalty sending David Seymour’s End of Life Choice Bill through to select committee stage, with it passing its second reading by a vote of 70 – 51.”

said Hannah Tamaki, Leader of Coalition New Zealand.

“I describe this as the death penalty; a government-sanctioned practice where a person is killed by the state as a punishment for a crime. The crime in this case is for living by drawing the breath of life, one breath after the other, and the sentence for this will be known as an execution.”

“The death penalty was abolished in 1961 strongly due to the argument that one innocent life mistakenly taken, would be one too many. How long before it's even noticed that the first innocent life has been extinguished, with the overwhelming majority of coercion going unreported.”

“Congratulations David Seymour, tonight you convinced enough of your colleagues in Parliament to support your poorly drafted piece of legislation that serves as a slap in the face and an increasingly lethal threat to our country's most vulnerable communities.”

“This normalises suicide in a time when New Zealand represents the highest rate of youth suicide in the OECD."

"Now we are advertising to kiwis who are feeling down, alone and depressed, or maybe you feel as though you’ve become a burden, that you should talk to one of your local medical professionals and find out if assisted suicide is right for you. Supported by your local elected Member of Parliament.”



“When at least 10% of our elderly are subjected to some form of abuse with 76% of those offenders being family members and almost half of those offenders living under the same roof as their victim, and when one week ago police revealed in 2018 they attended 23,423 attempted suicides, our statistics prove already, that our embarrassing and shameful track record proves already the fatal errors, misuse, and deviant way in which this sort of legislation will be used."

“Our politicians are normalising the culture of death surrounding our nation.”

“I am saddened for our medical professionals, that a majority of our elected representatives felt they knew better than you did when it came to preserving human life and caring for those ill and unwell. I am angry at our politicians that they chose to make you collaborators in the deaths of your patients instead of making them better and well, or comfortable in their final days surrounded by loved ones."

"Coalition New Zealand stand with the 1,000 Doctors, the World Medical Association and the New Zealand Medical Association in being vehemently opposed to what took place tonight in our highest court of law."

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Coalition NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Health: Ban On Smoking In Cars With Children Passes First Reading

The Smoke-free Environments Amendment Bill would allow police to issue $50 fines for those smoking with passengers under 18 years of age. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 