Exploring Fascism & the Far-Right in NZ.

Wellington Action Against Racism & Fascism (WARF) WARF will be holding a meeting about fascism & the far-right in NZ on Friday 28 June.

“While a number of journalists have recently explored the far-right in NZ, what has not been explored in detail is the link to fascism, international connections and online radicalization,” said a spokesperson for WARF, Ana Cocker. “Further, there has not been much meaningful discussion on what can be done in this country about the far-right.”

“Although many have experienced and know of the existence of white supremacy here, it is often downplayed in mainstream society,” said Ana. “But the massacre in Christchurch brought it to prominence and shows how dangerous these ideologies are.”

“International connections also continue to come to light,” said Ana. “Just this week it was revealed that police in several countries are investigating the possibility that the Australian far-right nationalist Blair Cottrell, along with US Brittany Pettibone and her fiancé Austrian identitarian leader Martin Sellner, were trying to develop a terrorist group with the Christchurch killer.”

The WARF meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the rise of fascism and what we can do as a broad community about the far-right.

The meeting will begin with Giacomo Lichtner, Associate Professor of History at Victoria University of Wellington, talking about the rise of fascism in the 1920s and the parallels to today. An online radicalisation researcher will then discuss the presence of the alt-right on the net, followed by a further researcher talking about the current state of the far-right in this country. There will then be an opportunity to talk about what this all means and what can be done.

Meeting details:

Fascism & the Far-Right in NZ

6.30pm Friday 28 June

St Andrews on the Terrace, Wellington











© Scoop Media

