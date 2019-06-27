Auditor-General's Annual plan 2019/20 published

Auditor-General's Annual plan 2019/20 published; good practice guide updated

The Auditor-General’s Annual plan 2019/20 was presented to the House of Representatives today.

It describes our 2019/20 work programme, which was confirmed after consultation with members of Parliament, public organisations, and other interested groups. Consultation on our work programme helps us to ensure that our work is relevant, responsive, and useful to Parliament and the public sector, and focused on issues that matter to New Zealanders.

Our Annual plan describes the work we will carry out in 2019/20. This includes the second year of our three-year Procurement work programme and the work we will complete under our Water management theme. We will begin work under our Improving the lives of New Zealanders theme, including examining performance in achieving reductions in family violence. Alongside a range of other work, our plan describes the good practice guidance we intend to update, our work focused on ethics and integrity, and our continued work on assessing the state of the public sector accountability system.

Severance payments: A guide for the public sector



We have updated our good practice guide Severance payments: A guide for the public sector so it reflects more recent case law and changes in accounting standards.

