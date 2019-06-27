Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Statement from Royal Commission of Inquiry into ChCh attack

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Royal Commission of Inquiry into Attack on ChCh

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July.

“The public can play an important role in helping the Royal Commission with its inquiries and we welcome submissions from individuals, groups and organisations that can assist us in our work,” says Royal Commission Chair, Sir William Young.

Information gathered through submissions will help the Royal Commission make findings on:

• what relevant State sector agencies knew about the attacker, before 15 March 2019

• what relevant State sector agencies did (if anything), in light of that knowledge

• whether there was anything else relevant State sector agencies could have done to prevent the attack

• what else relevant State sector agencies should do to prevent such attacks in the future.

“The submission process is open to anyone with information relevant to our inquiry,” says Sir William. “We want to hear from Muslim communities, organisations and individuals about their experiences that relate to the Terms of Reference. In addition to the written submissions process, a range of other engagement methods will be used by the Royal Commission to connect with New Zealand’s Muslim communities, including the affected families, on their terms.

“We know there may be communities in New Zealand who, perhaps due to their whakapapa, ethnicity, religion, interests or activities, have experiences they could share which may be helpful to our inquiry. We want to hear from you too.”



Submissions open at 9am on Monday 1 July 2019 and close at 5pm on Tuesday 31 July 2019.

Submissions can be made online through the Royal Commission’s website, via email or by writing a letter.

Important information about how the submissions will be used will be posted on the Royal Commission’s website: christchurchattack.royalcommission.nz/. It is advised people should read this information carefully before making a submission.

People who need assistance to make a submission, or have any questions about the process, should contact the Royal Commission by emailing info@christchurchattack.royalcommission.nz or by calling us on 0800 222 987.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Weeks Of Work Before Team Gets Beyond 170 Metres

No items of interest have been found in the latest forensic search of the tunnel between 30 and 170 metres, however, both the police and the Pike River Recovery Agency say it has been useful. More>>

ALSO:

Remaking Elections: Call For Four-Year Term, More MPs

A Victoria University report is proposing extending the parliamentary term to four years, and increasing the number of MPs, so politicians can plan better for the future. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 