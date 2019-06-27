Statement from Royal Commission of Inquiry into ChCh attack

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July.

“The public can play an important role in helping the Royal Commission with its inquiries and we welcome submissions from individuals, groups and organisations that can assist us in our work,” says Royal Commission Chair, Sir William Young.

Information gathered through submissions will help the Royal Commission make findings on:

• what relevant State sector agencies knew about the attacker, before 15 March 2019

• what relevant State sector agencies did (if anything), in light of that knowledge

• whether there was anything else relevant State sector agencies could have done to prevent the attack

• what else relevant State sector agencies should do to prevent such attacks in the future.

“The submission process is open to anyone with information relevant to our inquiry,” says Sir William. “We want to hear from Muslim communities, organisations and individuals about their experiences that relate to the Terms of Reference. In addition to the written submissions process, a range of other engagement methods will be used by the Royal Commission to connect with New Zealand’s Muslim communities, including the affected families, on their terms.

“We know there may be communities in New Zealand who, perhaps due to their whakapapa, ethnicity, religion, interests or activities, have experiences they could share which may be helpful to our inquiry. We want to hear from you too.”







Submissions open at 9am on Monday 1 July 2019 and close at 5pm on Tuesday 31 July 2019.

Submissions can be made online through the Royal Commission’s website, via email or by writing a letter.

Important information about how the submissions will be used will be posted on the Royal Commission’s website: christchurchattack.royalcommission.nz/. It is advised people should read this information carefully before making a submission.

People who need assistance to make a submission, or have any questions about the process, should contact the Royal Commission by emailing info@christchurchattack.royalcommission.nz or by calling us on 0800 222 987.





