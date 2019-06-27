Cabinet reshuffle: Yet another working group?
Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
27 JUNE 2019
The Taxpayers’ Union is disappointed
to see the Government appoint yet another working group,
this time in charge of housing.
New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says,
“Kiwibuild was always a flawed policy. Taking it away from
Phil Twyford will do nothing to change that. And appointing
two new housing Ministers effectively creates yet another
taxpayer-funded working group. The mix of responsibilities
risks creating costly duplication of efforts and making it
hard to hold Ministers accountable for their
mistakes.”
“Fortunately, Mr Twyford has kept the
vital planning portfolio. Thank God. Cutting regulatory
taxes embedded in planning rules is the most powerful thing
the Government can do to reduce the cost of housing. Mr
Twyford is the only Minister who has shown he gets
that.”
ENDS
