Cabinet reshuffle: Yet another working group?

27 JUNE 2019



The Taxpayers’ Union is disappointed to see the Government appoint yet another working group, this time in charge of housing.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Kiwibuild was always a flawed policy. Taking it away from Phil Twyford will do nothing to change that. And appointing two new housing Ministers effectively creates yet another taxpayer-funded working group. The mix of responsibilities risks creating costly duplication of efforts and making it hard to hold Ministers accountable for their mistakes.”

“Fortunately, Mr Twyford has kept the vital planning portfolio. Thank God. Cutting regulatory taxes embedded in planning rules is the most powerful thing the Government can do to reduce the cost of housing. Mr Twyford is the only Minister who has shown he gets that.”

