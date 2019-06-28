Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Through New Eyes: Rethinking landscape management

Friday, 28 June 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Through New Eyes: Rethinking landscape management in Aotearoa
14-15 August 2019

Through New Eyes will dig deep into what landscape means in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In session 2, Landscape Management Challenges, EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart will unpick the policy train-wreck that has been the Mackenzie Country story. Then in session 12,The Way Forward, together with EDS legal researcher Cordelia Woodhouse, she’ll propose a completely new approach to landscape management, a third way, located (as it were) between the Department of Conservation model and all other land (which is managed under the Resource Management Act): a new approach for protecting private land.



So join us to share some exciting new approaches to landscape management, real innovations that will build on some of the other big changes coming to rural New Zealand.

Register at edsconference.com

More information on:



Conference Programme

Freshwater Reforms Pre-conference Workshop(Tuesday 13 August, 1pm – 5pm)
This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to get to grips with the very latest evolution of these reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the last election. These changes are likely to create new responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all 4 waters.

Submitting a Poster Paper


Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

