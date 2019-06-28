Through New Eyes: Rethinking landscape management
Friday, 28 June 2019, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
Through New Eyes: Rethinking landscape management in
Aotearoa
14-15 August 2019
Through New
Eyes will dig deep into what landscape means in Aotearoa
New Zealand.
In session 2, Landscape Management
Challenges, EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart will
unpick the policy train-wreck that has been the Mackenzie
Country story. Then in session 12,The Way Forward,
together with EDS legal researcher Cordelia
Woodhouse, she’ll propose a completely new approach to
landscape management, a third way, located (as it were)
between the Department of Conservation model and all other
land (which is managed under the Resource Management Act): a
new approach for protecting private land.
So
join us to share some exciting new approaches to landscape
management, real innovations that will build on some of the
other big changes coming to rural New Zealand.
Register at
edsconference.com
More
information on:
Conference
Programme
Freshwater Reforms Pre-conference
Workshop(Tuesday 13 August, 1pm –
5pm)
This workshop will provide a comprehensive update on
water reform across 2 sessions. It will be an opportunity to
get to grips with the very latest evolution of these
reforms, which follow a strong mandate for change from the
last election. These changes are likely to create new
responsibilities and timelines for water managers across all
4 waters.
Submitting a Poster
Paper
