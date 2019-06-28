Through New Eyes: Rethinking landscape management

Through New Eyes: Rethinking landscape management in Aotearoa

14-15 August 2019

Through New Eyes will dig deep into what landscape means in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In session 2, Landscape Management Challenges, EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart will unpick the policy train-wreck that has been the Mackenzie Country story. Then in session 12,The Way Forward, together with EDS legal researcher Cordelia Woodhouse, she’ll propose a completely new approach to landscape management, a third way, located (as it were) between the Department of Conservation model and all other land (which is managed under the Resource Management Act): a new approach for protecting private land.









So join us to share some exciting new approaches to landscape management, real innovations that will build on some of the other big changes coming to rural New Zealand.

