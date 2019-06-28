Have your say on New Zealand’s aid in the Pacific

Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee has begun an inquiry into New Zealand’s Overseas Development Assistance in the Pacific, and is inviting the public to have their say.

The inquiry will cover areas such as:

• The purpose and effectiveness of past and present Pacific aid models

• Accountability and the value for money of New Zealand’s Pacific aid spending

• How New Zealand’s Pacific aid compares to its aid elsewhere

• How New Zealand’s Pacific aid efforts compare to those of other countries

• How New Zealand’s aid contributes to human rights, environmental sustainability, and peace and security

• The effectiveness of domestic and international partnerships in New Zealand’s Pacific aid efforts

• The risks and opportunities presented by New Zealand’s Pacific aid and how it contributes to short-term, long-term, and unintended outcomes

The Chairperson of the committee, Simon O’Connor said, “The committee is keen to better understand the needs of our Pacific neighbours and how New Zealand’s overseas development aid programme has been responding.”

The committee is inviting public submissions from interested individuals and organisations, and hopes to hear from the widest possible range of perspectives. Interested parties are invited to submit on the inquiry on the Parliament website no later than 30 August 2019.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by midnight on 30 August 2019.

For more details about the inquiry:

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates









© Scoop Media

