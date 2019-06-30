Euthanasia vote tighter than public may think

Half of MPs allowed to exercise conscience votes rejected the End of Life Choice Bill at Second Reading.

Eighteen of the 120 votes were along party lines: namely NZ First, the Green and the sponsor of the bill, David Seymour. This meant that eighteen votes out of 120 were not in fact conscience votes.

Of the remaining 102 MPs who were allowed to vote free from party pressure, 50 voted against the bill and 52 voted in favour. This shows the real divide among MPs in an issue that has split parliament.

A recurring theme in Wednesday’s speeches, from MPs on both sides, was concern that vulnerable people could be at risk of pressure and coercion to request euthanasia. Several MPs referred to elder abuse specifically.

The serious concerns MPs have about this bill will not go away if eligibility were to be limited to the terminally ill. Since terminal illness involves disability, such a bill would still send a message to disabled people that their lives are valued less than the lives of able-bodied people.

There is a grey area between terminal illness and some with “grievous and irremediable medical conditions”. People with these conditions say there would be subtle pressure from society on them to intentionally choose to live and not choose euthanasia in their dark days and months.

It is concerning that a Kiwi with a serious medical condition, but expected to live a fairly long time, could simply refuse the treatment that is keeping them alive and thus become “terminal” and eligible for euthanasia.







#DefendNZ Creative Director Henoch Kloosterboer said the opposition voice will keep growing.

"It's not going to change. It's not going to stop. There are so many more conversations to be had between now and Third Reading," he said.

"This thing isn't going away. The risks aren't going away. The burden of proof is on the proponents to prove vulnerable New Zealanders will not be placed at risk. One wrongful death would be one too many."

#DefendNZ thanks the 50 out of 102 MPs who exercised their conscience vote against the Bill. We also commend the many MPs who voted for the bill, but expressed their concerns about the Bill and are open to reconsidering their vote at Third Reading.

MPs who voted against the bill are as follows. A ‘*’ denotes which MPs changed their vote since the first reading seeing the risks.

Kiritapu Allan* – Labour - List

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi – National – List

Maggie Barry – National – North Shore

Andrew Bayly – National – Hunua

David Bennett – National – Hamilton East

Dan Bidois – National - Northcote

Simon Bridges – National – Tauranga

Simeon Brown – National – Pakuranga

Gerry Brownlee – National – Ilam

David Carter – National – List

David Clark – Labour – Dunedin North

Jacquie Dean – National – Waitaki

Sarah Dowie – National – Invercargill

Paulo Garcia – National – List

Paul Goldsmith – National – List

Nathan Guy* – National - Otaki

Joanne Hayes – National – List

Harete Hipango* – National - Whanganui

Anahila Kanongata'aSuisuiki – Labour – List

Denise Lee – National – Maungakiekie

Melissa Lee – National – List

Agnes Loheni – National – List

Tim Macindoe – National – Hamilton West

Todd McClay – National – Rotorua

Ian McKelvie – National – Rangitikei

Todd Muller – National – Bay of Plenty

Alfred Ngaro – National – List

Damien O'Connor – Labour – West Coast

Simon O'Connor – National – Tamaki

Parmjeet Parmar – National – List

Chris Penk – National – Helensville

Maureen Pugh – National – List

Shane Reti – National – Whangarei

Adrian Rurawhe* – Labour – Te Tai Hauauru

Deborah Russell* – Labour – New Lynn

Jenny Salesa – Labour – Manukau East

Alastair Scott – National – Wairarapa

Aupito William Sio – Labour – Mangere

Nick Smith – National – Nelson

Jamie Strange – Labour – List

Rino Tirakatene – Labour – Te Tai Tonga

Anne Tolley* – National - East Coast

Phil Twyford – Labour – Te Atatu

Louise Upston – National – Taupo

Nicky Wagner – National – List

Hamish Walker* – National – Clutha-Southland

Meka Whaitiri* – Labour – Ikaroa Rawhiti

Michael Wood* – Labour – Mt Roskill

Michael Woodhouse – National – List

Jonathan Young – National – New Plymouth

