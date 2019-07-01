Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland’s petrol taxes – What are we getting for our money?

Monday, 1 July 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Forum

1 July 2019

Auckland’s petrol taxes – What are we getting for our money?

The increased petrol tax today and Auckland’s Regional Fuel Tax (RFT) one year old, prompts a question: “What are we getting for our money?”

Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said last year, unveiling a revamped Auckland Transport Alignment Programme (ATAP): “Together, we will invest $28 billion over the next decade to unlock Auckland’s potential. We will be building vital projects including light rail, Penlink and Mill Rd, heavy rail and bus upgrades, safety improvements, and more dedicated cycle lanes.”

These “much needed” investments are made possible by a $4.4 billion funding boost from the RFT, National Land Transport Fund (16.3 billion) and Crown Infrastructure Partners ($0.36 billion) contributions, they claimed.

Half-way into the “year of delivery,” and all we’re seeing is key projects delayed, down-sized or discarded. The public are seeing noticeable asset deterioration at a rate we haven’t seen previously. It’s across New Zealand, Forum members advise, not just Auckland.

Despite being repeatedly told we have funding nothing is actually happening on any project - Nothing on light rail, no sign of ‘ready to go’ Penlink or Mill Rd or the 3rd and 4th Heavy Rail lines.

The growing use of public transport is progress, but the worsening traffic congestion is making it harder for people and goods to move around our city with every day that passes. “We are not building a viable transport system fast enough to get in front of Auckland’s rapid growth,” said Auckland Business Forum chairman Michael Barnett.



In the first nine months of the RFT, around $101 million was spent against a forecast of $126 million. Meanwhile light rail has an allocation of $1.8 billion – the under-spent $1.8 billion could be reallocated to “ready to go” projects (with solid business cases behind them).

Ever-increasing growth on the periphery of the city is not being matched by the provision of infrastructure – particularly road space. The congestion impacts on residents and businesses are bad enough now, but they’re only going to get worse.

The Forum’s key objective for Auckland is an ‘integrated transport network;’ i.e. a transport system designed to generate good system-wide outcomes for Auckland’s movement of people and goods. This requires well-planned and balanced investments across roads (maintenance and new capacity), public transport, and walking and cycling options.

Where’s the money gone? What exactly has it been spent on? Auckland transport users certainly aren’t seeing the benefits.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Business Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

July 1 Changes: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation...

The insulation requirement comes into effect tomorrow (1st July) but the rest of the requirements do not kick in for private rentals until 2021, while Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:


'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 