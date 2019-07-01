Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waitangi Tribunal ‘Hauora’ report highlights Treaty breaches

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:31 am
Press Release: Hauora Coalition

MEDIA STATEMENT Embargoed until 5am, Monday 1 July 2019

Waitangi Tribunal ‘Hauora’ report highlights Treaty breaches and sets a path for an independent Māori health authority


The National Hauora Coalition (NHC) welcomes the release today of the Waitangi Tribunal’s Hauora report on Māori primary health care, which has found significant Treaty breaches by the Crown in relation to the unacceptable state of Māori health in Aotearoa.

The Tribunal described the situation as “urgent and serious”, and criticised the Crown’s failure to commit to achieving equity of health outcomes in the face of the persistent health inequities that Māori suffer. The Tribunal found that the Crown has breached the Treaty by significantly underfunding primary health organisations and providers that predominantly serve high needs Māori patients from the outset. The Tribunal also found that the Crown had not done enough to support and resource kaupapa Māori models of health care, and that the Treaty provides for tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake of hauora Māori.

“After decades working in the health system, struggling to make a difference for Māori health, we feel validated. The Tribunal’s findings tell us what we so many of us working in Māori health knew all along – that the Crown hasn’t been operating in accordance with the Treaty of Waitangi”, says Simon Royal – Chief Executive of the NHC and claimant in stage one of the Tribunal’s inquiry.

“This report is a watershed moment for the health system. Amongst the Tribunal findings is an acknowledgement that institutional racism in the health system manifests as ‘inaction in the face of need’ and has serious impacts on Māori. This must now lead to changed practice and courageous decisions from Government to re-calibrate the primary health care system”.



“Over the course of the Inquiry, the NHC has advocated for a Māori health authority, designed to give full expression to mana motuhake in health. We welcome the Tribunal’s interim recommendation that the Crown must explore a stand-alone Māori health authority with the NHC and the other claimant groups. The NHC is committed to doing all we can to give effect to this and all of the Tribunal recommendations and look forward with renewed enthusiasm to working with the Crown on this important work”.

“We also wish to acknowledge our fellow claimants heard in stage one. For all of us, the failures of the primary health system have been a call to action we couldn’t ignore. The NHC recognises too Māori whānau and Māori working in the sector who have shown patience waiting for a report such as this. We also acknowledge the constructive approach the Ministry of Health, under the leadership of Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has taken in supporting this inquiry.

“The NHC is ready to play its part in implementing the Tribunal’s recommendations and we look forward to working with the Crown over the coming months. We also look to the Crown to act on the findings of Treaty breach and the other recommendations from the Tribunal to make the health system Treaty-compliant.”

“We are hopeful these findings will aid the Health and Disability System Review Panel, led by Heather Simpson, as they give consideration to how the Tribunal’s report can be factored into its own recommendations”.


Background Information on the National Hauora Coalition

National Hauora Coalition is a Māori PHO serving an enrolled population of over 130,000 patients under its vision of Mana Whānau – Whānau Ora.

Chief Executive Simon Royal and Trustee Henare Mason took a claim to the Waitangi Tribunal (Wai 2687) on behalf of the National Hauora Coalition. The claim highlighted the actions and inactions of the Crown that have driven the health inequities for Māori.

In addition to advocating for a health system that delivers equity, the National Hauora Coalition seeks a true partnership for Māori - so that the Crown and health agencies adhere to a more enlightened policy of empowering Maori to lead our own solutions instead of assuming that they know best.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hauora Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

July 1 Changes: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation...

The insulation requirement comes into effect tomorrow (1st July) but the rest of the requirements do not kick in for private rentals until 2021, while Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:


'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 