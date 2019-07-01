Aerial footage and new documents published
Monday, 1 July 2019, 1:53 pm
Inquiry into Operation Burnham
Inquiry into Operation Burnham media update - aerial footage
and new documents published
US army
investigation and aerial footage
The
investigation report into Operation Burnham has now been
published here. If you still want to review the
footage please be in touch.
Latest disclosure of
documents
The Inquiry has published the latest
tranche of documents that have been reviewed under the
protocol for reviewing classified documents.
These relate
to Operation Burnham, Objective Yamaha (the operation to
capture Taliban insurgent Qari Miraj) and detention
policy.
The documents can be found here.
To assist understanding of the
material being disclosed, the Inquiry has also published a
glossary of the most common acronyms found in the documents.
This can be read here.
Public Hearing Module 3
– 29, 30 July 2019
A revised agenda following
the withdrawal of Afghan villagers as core participants has
been published in Minute 17. Read that here.
