Aerial footage and new documents published

Inquiry into Operation Burnham media update - aerial footage and new documents published



US army investigation and aerial footage

The investigation report into Operation Burnham has now been published here. If you still want to review the footage please be in touch.

Latest disclosure of documents

The Inquiry has published the latest tranche of documents that have been reviewed under the protocol for reviewing classified documents.

These relate to Operation Burnham, Objective Yamaha (the operation to capture Taliban insurgent Qari Miraj) and detention policy.

The documents can be found here.

To assist understanding of the material being disclosed, the Inquiry has also published a glossary of the most common acronyms found in the documents. This can be read here.

Public Hearing Module 3 – 29, 30 July 2019

A revised agenda following the withdrawal of Afghan villagers as core participants has been published in Minute 17. Read that here.







© Scoop Media

