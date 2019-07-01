Auditor-General's letters published
Monday, 1 July 2019, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
We’ve published two letters on our website
today.
The first is a letter to the chief executives and board
chairs of district health boards summarising the main
matters arising from the 2017/18 audits of district health
boards. The main matters are: asset manegement; procurement
and contract management; fraud awareness and prevention;
Holidays Act 2003 compliance; statements of performance
expectations; asset valuations; and information systems and
technology.
We also wrote to the Finance and Expenditure
Committee with an update on follow-up work of our 2013
discussion paper, Insuring public assets. This letter
summarises observations from our recent work; outlines the
wider work on insurance and management of assets that we
understand is being carried out by other agencies; and makes
some suggestions for the Committee to consider to support
continued improvement in this area.
ends
