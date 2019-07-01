Auditor-General's letters published

We’ve published two letters on our website today.

The first is a letter to the chief executives and board chairs of district health boards summarising the main matters arising from the 2017/18 audits of district health boards. The main matters are: asset manegement; procurement and contract management; fraud awareness and prevention; Holidays Act 2003 compliance; statements of performance expectations; asset valuations; and information systems and technology.

We also wrote to the Finance and Expenditure Committee with an update on follow-up work of our 2013 discussion paper, Insuring public assets. This letter summarises observations from our recent work; outlines the wider work on insurance and management of assets that we understand is being carried out by other agencies; and makes some suggestions for the Committee to consider to support continued improvement in this area.

