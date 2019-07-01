Axe ACT's Tax
Monday, 1 July 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
Responding to ACT’s proposed levy on plastic bags,
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director
Jordan Williams says:
“This is a
surprising lurch to the left from ACT. Have they forgotten
that tax is theft?”
“Taxpayers want fewer taxes, not
more. This proposal from Parliament’s supposed fiscal
hawks shows how we need a strong Taxpayers’ Union
to keep our politicians in line.”
“If David Seymour is
elected Prime Minister at the next election, the first thing
the Taxpayers’ Union will do is launch a campaign
to Axe ACT’s
Tax.”
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health
The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...
The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>