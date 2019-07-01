Axe ACT's Tax

Responding to ACT’s proposed levy on plastic bags, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“This is a surprising lurch to the left from ACT. Have they forgotten that tax is theft?”

“Taxpayers want fewer taxes, not more. This proposal from Parliament’s supposed fiscal hawks shows how we need a strong Taxpayers’ Union to keep our politicians in line.”

“If David Seymour is elected Prime Minister at the next election, the first thing the Taxpayers’ Union will do is launch a campaign to Axe ACT’s Tax.”







