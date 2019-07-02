Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Crown Admits Institutional Racism Exists in Health System

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 10:12 am
Press Release: Te Ringahuia Hata

Crown Admits Institutional Racism Exists in the Health System

2 July 2019

The Waitangi Tribunal has released stage one report yesterday in the Wai 2575 Health Inquiry. In a bold decision, the Tribunal has called for structural reform of the primary healthcare system and that the Crown commit to exploring the concept of a stand-alone Maori Primary Health Authority.

The Tribunal has given the stage one claimants 7-months to design and draft terms of reference to explore the possibility and report back in January 2020.

Pay parity was a key concern for the Maori nurses. Research indicates that significant pay disparities of up to approximately 25% exist for kaimahi who work in Māori and Iwi providers compared to their counterparts empolyed by the District Health Board.

Professor Tim McCreanor gave evidence in the Tribunal and agreed that funding pressures on Maori providers had acute impacts on their workforce. He said that “the funding structures that apply to Maori health providers are part of the structure of institutional racism that effectively drives down the pay of the workers in those places and contributes to disparity between different groups of nurses”

Kerri Nuku, Kaiwhakahaere of NZNO related this amount to a difference of “up to $600 in a fortnight. All these pay discrepanices occur even between nurses with the same qualifications.”

Maori nurse Tracey Morgan, highlighted in the Inquiry how the Crown’s insufficient resourcing of Maori providers translates into significant extra work for their staff. “Maori nurses working in institutions such as DHBs that do not refelct Maori values are asked to work beyond their job description such as leading powhiri, but are still paid the same as their collegues who do not have this expertise”



Dr Heather Came-Friar gave evidence how institutional racism manifests as the outcomes of mono-cultural institutions which simply ignore and freeze out the cultures of those who do not belong to the majority and that participation by minorities is conditional on their subjugating their own values and systems to those of ‘the system’ of the power culture.

Crown witnesses acknowledged under cross-examination that institutional racism exists and is unaceptable in the Health system. “This, along with personal racism and stereotying, is a signifiacnt barrier to giving effect the the meaning of the Treaty and its principles” the report reads.

The report states that the Crown is responsible for identifying instritutional racism, in partnership with Maori, and implementing solutions to mitigate its impact. The Crown failed to do that and this in turn impacts on the way Maori experience and receive care.

The Tribunal report states that “...the fact that Maori nurses are financially penalised if they choose to work for Maori providers, under significant strain from the way the Crown has legislated and organised primary health care, is unacceptable. Maori nurses should not be paid less or have to tolerate adverse working conditions simply to work for an employer who refelcts their values, or to work for health providers which service their communities”

The Tribunal has also recommended that the Crown conduct an urgent and thorough review of funding for primary health care, to better align it with the aim of achieveing equitable health outcomes for Maori.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Te Ringahuia Hata on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 