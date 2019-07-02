Western Sahara and Ravensdown’s CEO
Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Western Sahara Campaign
Western Sahara Campaign-NZ note with some surprise that
Ravensdown’s Greg Campbell has been named the 2019 Primary
Industries Chief Executive of the Year at the inaugural
Primary Industries Awards.
Given the role of Ravensdown
in the ongoing plunder of the phosphate rock resource of
Western Sahara we believe the award to be nothing short of
disgraceful.
Firstly, we urge the presenters of the award
Federated Farmers and Conferenz, who partnered to form the
joint venture producing Primary Industries New Zealand, to
rescind the award.
Secondly, In accepting the award
Campbell said that 'Leadership is about listening, fronting
up to challenges and welcoming scrutiny.'
If Campbell is
serious about 'fronting up to challenges' Western Sahara
Campaign-NZ challenges him to accept the Sahrawi invitation
to visit their refugee
camps.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence
There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...
Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>