Taxpayers’ Union may welcome opt-out unionism

3 JULY 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Responding a proposed opt-out union membership system, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

“We are tempted to support this proposal as it would likely see three million New Zealand taxpayers automatically become members of the Taxpayers’ Union.”

“But default unionism would be a terrible deal for some New Zealanders, who would unwittingly be forking out for union dues to less popular unions that work to restrict contractual freedoms and fund the Labour Party.”

“That said, if the proposal does come to pass, the Taxpayers’ Union will need more office space. Bowen House could be suitable. We understand it will soon be up for lease.”

