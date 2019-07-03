Taxpayers’ Union may welcome opt-out unionism
Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 11:29 am
3 JULY 2019
Responding a proposed opt-out union membership
system, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive
Director Jordan Williams says:
“We are tempted to
support this proposal as it would likely see three million
New Zealand taxpayers automatically become members of the
Taxpayers’ Union.”
“But default
unionism would be a terrible deal for some New Zealanders,
who would unwittingly be forking out for union dues to less
popular unions that work to restrict contractual freedoms
and fund the Labour Party.”
“That said, if the
proposal does come to pass, the Taxpayers’ Union
will need more office space. Bowen House could be suitable.
We understand it will soon be up for
lease.”
