Generation Zero response to to Phil Goffs new Mayoral Policy

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Generation Zero

Generation Zero think Goff's policy for 50% child public transport fares is good but does not go far enough

Youth Climate Change group, Generation Zero, believe the newly announced policy is a positive step, but does not go far enough.

“The policy will only offer significant savings for longer journeys of 3 or more zones, a lot of journeys that children will be making will be in their local area, which is likely only one zone or a $0.07 saving.” Malcolm McCracken - Freeze the Fares Spokesperson

Generation Zero believe alternative fare models could offer better value and achieve more.

“The policy will cost $4.13 million dollars annually in increased opex and lost revenue. In comparison, the daily fare caps proposed in our Freeze the Fares Report were costed by Auckland Transport at $6.7 million. Although a larger investment, there would be significantly greater savings for all public transport users--particularly children and those who have to travel the furthest. Fare caps would make public transport a viable option for all journeys. Goff’s policy will generate an additional 355,000 trips annually, while Generation Zero’s Daily Fare Caps would add 1.69 million trips according to Auckland Transport calculations.”

In light of the recent declaration of a climate emergency, Auckland Council needs to take stronger steps to make public transport a more viable option. Changes like these are essential for Auckland to respect the current climate emergency and work towards creating a city with net zero emissions.

ENDS




