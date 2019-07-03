Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Treaty Minister trespass tribulation: Hapu respond

Wednesday, 3 July 2019, 5:19 pm
Press Release: Ngai Tamahaua


Ngai Tamahaua Hapu leadership have responded today to Minister Andrew Little's claims made yesterday in connection with the trespass notice he received on Friday and the Minister's attitude to the Treaty of Waitangi negotiation situation which necessitated it.

"Statements from the Minister that he is engaging with Hapu of Whakatohea are quite simply false," said Tracy Hillier, Ngai Tamahaua Hapu Treaty claimant, "the Minister continues to fund a trust and negotiators to attempt to usurp the mana of Hapu - despite claiming he has stopped negotiations - and he continues to mislead when he claims he is sensitive and careful to be inclusive. His actions and the paper trail of invoices from his proxy agents are damning - he is trying to undermine us from within and steamroller over us. We will not be bullied around by Wellington."

Ms Hillier said: "The Waitangi Tribunal is about to commence a comprehensive inquiry into the Whakatohea claims and the appropriate time to negotiate is after this is complete and the facts are on the table. Given the high level of opposition from Hapu and claimants it is untenable for the Minister to continue to recognise a hollow trust of unaccountable individuals as if they represent Whakatohea and to keep paying negotiators when the Minister claims negotiations stopped last year. I urge Cabinet to rescind that trust's mandate status so that we can normalise relations."

Commenting on the trespass action at Waiotahe Bridge on Friday, Hapu Deputy Chair Tim Herewini says: "the trespass notice was served safely and courteously without the drama the Minister has sought to portray to the media.



"The fact the limousine window was wound down to receive the notice would indicate that the Hapu official's conduct was professional and that the Minister's behaviour was compliant. Mr Little was forewarned of this eventuality several times in correspondence with the Hapu and it should have been no great surprise to him that it was actioned."

Mr Herewini said: "Mr Little's hyperbole needs to be clarified to avoid any missteps: it would not be at all helpful if the Minister insists on another incursion when he has not asked or been granted permission to transit the rohe. Mr Little's remarks to media that our Hapu rohe encompasses the entire Bay of Plenty are flattering, but inaccurate - our territory is between Whakatane and Torere."

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ngai Tamahaua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 