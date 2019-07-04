Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ conference focused on returning power to the people

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:05 am
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Over 550 delegates will attend the 2019 LGNZ Conference in Wellington this weekend, where a roadmap for restoring the balance between local and central government will be unveiled.

Under the conference theme of ‘Riding the localism wave: Putting communities in charge’, delegates will hear speakers from local government, business, social groups and community enterprises discuss the failings of our centralised political system, why we need to change and how we can put power and decision-making back in the hands of our communities.

Speakers include LGNZ president Dave Cull, Hon Dame Tariana Turia, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr, Iron Duke Partners Managing Director Phil O’Reilly, Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland, Dr Lance O’Sullivan, and Wellington City Council Mayor Justin Lester. Central government politicians, including the Minister of Local Government, will also speak at the conference to give their views on LGNZ’s localism blueprint.

“As we saw at our Localism Symposium earlier this year, there is wide-spread recognition from across almost all sectors – be it business, iwi, or the wider public - that our diverse communities have outgrown one-size-fits-all policy making,” says LGNZ President Dave Cull.

“It’s time to reform our system to let communities decide what’s best for them. The status quo, where all major decisions are made in the Beehive, consigns communities to being bystanders in their own backyards and is holding us back as a country.”



“The feedback we gained at the Localism Symposium, as well as from our members and the public over the last six months has fed into our reinvigorating local democracy discussion paper, and we’re looking forward to releasing it on Sunday.”

Among the plenary sessions being held at the conference will be discussions on housing and building, climate change and fresh water, all issues of deep concern for local communities.

“Our goal is to make New Zealand a more prosperous and dynamic place, that celebrates and capitalises on the unique features of our diverse natural and social landscape. We have bold ambitions for local government, and conference will be a chance to showcase ideas and discuss new initiatives to make this happen.”

“We recognise that the vision we’re putting forward will require councils to lift their game when it comes to performance in order to meet the obligations that localism would place on them – and the message we’re sending to the public and central government is that sector is up it.”

The LGNZ Conference will also feature the LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards, on Monday 8 July, which recognise and celebrate excellent performance by local councils to promote and grow the well-being of their communities.

Updates on conference, which runs from Sunday 7 to Tuesday 9 July can be found on LGNZ’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, using the hashtags #LocalismNZ and #LGNZ19.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 