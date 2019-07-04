Hawea SHA government approval mocks democracy in NZ



Approval of developer .Lane Hockings, SHA proposal, in the same week that news headlines are declaring Kiwibuild a disaster, and the local council acknowledges climate change, shows the absurdity of this country’s governance.

The decision proves without doubt, we are in the throws of dictatorship. Decision makers, hiding behind unlawful legal structures. Embedded in government which serve to eliminate democracy from inconveniencing those that want to get rich.

In other words money people are given legal immunity through incorporation, their interests protected by legislations which offer unfair advantage.

How does local economy stand against community-breaking large-scale development that brings in global corporates? Including the building companies that will dominate the construction of the houses?

It is a sad day for our community, indeed our country. Alongside all the ethical and lawful implications that come with this type of governance and decision-making perhaps the most alarming outcome is that the longstanding goodwill and unity of the folk, for the continued well-being of our community is now compromised.

The use of the unlawful SHA legislation to override our community has stripped our self-governing tools. We no longer have the ability to defend our way of life. The reality that we also must nurture the spirit of a place and the people to create healthy, balanced, just & harmonious communities is a hindrance to those that want to accrue more wealth, otherwise known as “growth”.







This situation has revealed the truth; our community’s local democracy has been assaulted. While Auckland & Wellington city council have stopped the use of this legislation for ethical reasons. Government decision makers & council representatives of the Queenstown Lakes District Council continue to use it to its full capacity.

The question is; What are we going to do about it?





