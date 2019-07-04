Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tourism industry disappointed at bed tax proposal

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Industry Aotearoa agrees that local authorities need a helping hand to support the growth of tourism, but is disappointed that the Productivity Commission has defaulted to bed tax.

The Commission’s draft report on local government funding and financing makes it clear that councils can improve their use of existing funding mechanisms and increase use of user-pays.

But it also recommends a new tax to be paid by New Zealanders and international visitors in the form of an accommodation levy.

“While this might seem like an easy solution, it will not succeed in making visitors pay their fair share,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

“Last night, for every 100 of our domestic and international visitors, 30 spent the night in commercial accommodation, 7 in an Airbnb or holiday house, and almost all the rest enjoyed free accommodation, mainly with friends or relatives. So the Productivity Commission’s solution will fail to reach two-thirds of our visitors, even though they are using the same council facilities as those staying in commercial accommodation. There is nothing fair about that.”

The proposal would also see New Zealanders paying the most bed taxes, as Kiwi travellers account for 60% of all commercial bed nights, Mr Roberts says.

“New Zealand doesn’t need new taxes. What we need is to find ways to better share the taxes and charges we already collect.”

TIA acknowledges that some councils have struggled to respond to the growth in tourism over the past five years. Combined with population growth, it has highlighted decades of under-investment in much council infrastructure.



However, it is ironic that the Productivity Commission proposal comes at a time when annual visitor arrival growth has fallen to well under 2% a year.

The Commission should take a closer look at the national solution proposed by TIA, to return the equivalent of 20% of the GST already collected from international visitors and distribute these funds via a Trust to Local Government to address local tourism-related needs, with the allocation determined by the measured level of visitor impact on each territorial local authority, Mr Roberts says.

“Visitors are already more than paying their way, with international travellers paying $1.7 billion a year in GST. A number of councils around the country support TIA’s proposal and have put forward a remit to next week’s Local Government Conference.”

TIA is preparing a response to the Commission’s draft report and will also discuss the issues raised with Government Ministers.

Read TIA’s submission to the Productivity Commission here. Our subsequent letter with more detail on the GST proposal is here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

Health Check: DHBs Report "Shows Funding, Population Woes"

The Auditor-General's latest report into DHBs points to years of underinvestment combined with an ageing and increasingly impoverished population, senior doctors' union head Ian Powell says. More>>

ALSO:

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 