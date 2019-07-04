Wellington July 4 Protest: inhumane US treatment of kids

Wellington protest: Stop inhumane treatment of kids at US border

Hundreds of children —even babies —have been reportedly held in U.S. Border Patrol facilities without a chance to bathe, brush their teeth or change their clothes for weeks.

It is unthinkable. A foul stench. Flu outbreaks. Meager food rations. Children have been in detention facilities at the US southern border for weeks at a time.

These inhumane conditions – and despicable detention policies – must end.

On Thursday 4th July (US Independence Day), join us outside the US Embassy in Wellington.

Bring your own creative signs and your family and friends. This is a urgent human rights crisis, and now is the time for us to stand up for humanity together.

Speakers:

Sarah Jane Teurakura Parton - Mums 4 Refugees Co-convener

Annaliese Johnston, Amnesty NZ Policy Manager

Daniel Gamboa, NZNRYC National President

Gayaal Iddamalgoda, Migrant and Refugee Rights Campaign

If you're not able to attend, please sign the online petition here & share it with your network: https://www.amnesty.org.nz



Thursday July 4 from 17:00-18:30

68 Murphy St, Thorndon, Wellington 6011, New Zealand







