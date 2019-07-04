Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Call for Federated Farmers President to Step Down

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 7:43 pm
Press Release: Social Credit

Call for Federated Farmers President to Step Down

Social Credit Party leader, Chris Leitch, is calling for Federated Farmers President Katie Milne to step down following her statement that the sale of Westland Milk Products to a Chinese conglomerate was an "absolutely stunning" result for West Coast farmers.


Every farmer in New Zealand should now be very worried about their future prospects given that New Zealand's top farmer representative has stated her position on overseas ownership of the industry.


“I wouldn't be surprised to see her shortly stating that selling Fonterra to the same Chinese company would be “a stunning result” given that it's payout to farmers has not been wonderful, it's shares are the lowest level since listing and it has a debt of over $7 billion dollars.


Suggesting that selling out your long-term ownership of a cooperative like Westland Milk is a “stunning result” shows a level of short-term thinking that is mind-boggling.


Yili have not purchased the company because they like the scenery they can see from its West Coast base.


They've paid an over-the-top price because they are aware that the demand for milk products worldwide is skyrocketing so they're going to make a handsome profit from the deal long term.

Sadly West Coast farmers have thrown away the opportunity for those on-going dividends.


Admittedly many of those farmers had been backed into a corner with high debt and poor company performance, so their decision under those circumstances is understandable.




But one has to ask the question ‘where was the leadership from their industry body and its president’ who is also a director of the company.


Where was the range of options presented to farmers on which to base a longer-term strategic decision.

For instance, where was the request to the government from Federated Farmers or the board of the company to put in place an overdraft facility at the Reserve Bank at a cost of just one percent interest or less to tide Westland and its farmers over the current problems?

And where was the leadership from the government, who seem blissfully happy to see millions of dollars in profit going overseas, adding to the country’s balance of payments problems as Yili extract value out of Westland and the Aussie banks transfer out their profit from West Coast farmers paying down their loans, instead of initiating options that would have seen that money stay in New Zealand.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Social Credit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 