Animals Rights Activists Target "Wellington Steeplechase Day" And Call For A Ban On Jumps Racing



What: Protest To Ban Jumps Racing

When: Saturday 13 July 2019

Where: Wellington Racing Club, 10 Racecourse Road, Trentham, Upper Hutt.

Next Saturday, Wellington Steeplechase Day at the Wellington Racing Club will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside the main entrance.

Activists will be holding placards and banners with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horseracing calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting the so-called ‘sport’. They will also be demanding the industry at the very least ban jumps racing.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Frances Baker said today, “We are opposed to horse racing and jumps racing in particular because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Every time a horse is forced to compete in a jumps race, he’s playing a game of Russian roulette- a game he cannot win. Every aspect of their life revolves around making money and as a result, their welfare is often compromised.”

“Jumps racing involves forcing horses to jump over obstacles at speed, with a human on their back, whilst having to run much longer distances than flat races."

"Last year, in NZ, four horses were killed as a result of breaking or fracturing their bones whilst forced to jump at high speeds. Only two months into the 2019 jumps season, we have already seen four innocent horses die from haemorrhages, heart attacks, and fractures. Including the flat racing deaths, that is a shocking 8 horses that have died on track so far this year. All in the name of gambling and entertainment.”







“Jumps racing is nothing more than an abattoir with a winning post.”

"Additionally, thousands of thoroughbreds in NZ are getting killed on a yearly basis because of this cruel industry. Even if they survive being repeatedly pushed beyond their limits, most are disposed of like a piece of rubbish. There is no retirement plan for racehorses.” She said.

“Horses are bred into a lifestyle that is completely unnatural to them. They are whipped and forced to run for their lives often sustaining injuries that can prematurely make them uncompetitive. “

“When no longer profitable, most are sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food just like so many foals that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it to the racetrack. “

“We want people to think twice about attending a racing event. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good day out. It is not a party for the animals.”

“We are urging the racing industry to at the very least, ban jumps racing and implement a retirement plan for all racehorses, not just the ones that make millions in profit for their connections.”

“If you really care about animals, you shouldn’t be going to the races”

For More information: horesracingkills.com

