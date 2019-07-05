Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Animals Rights Activists Target "Wellington Steeplechase Day

Friday, 5 July 2019, 8:22 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

Animals Rights Activists Target "Wellington Steeplechase Day" And Call For A Ban On Jumps Racing

What: Protest To Ban Jumps Racing

When: Saturday 13 July 2019
Where: Wellington Racing Club, 10 Racecourse Road, Trentham, Upper Hutt.

Next Saturday, Wellington Steeplechase Day at the Wellington Racing Club will see anti-horse racing protesters demonstrating outside the main entrance.

Activists will be holding placards and banners with confronting images of the cruel reality behind horseracing calling on racegoers to reconsider supporting the so-called ‘sport’. They will also be demanding the industry at the very least ban jumps racing.

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson Frances Baker said today, “We are opposed to horse racing and jumps racing in particular because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Every time a horse is forced to compete in a jumps race, he’s playing a game of Russian roulette- a game he cannot win. Every aspect of their life revolves around making money and as a result, their welfare is often compromised.”

“Jumps racing involves forcing horses to jump over obstacles at speed, with a human on their back, whilst having to run much longer distances than flat races."

"Last year, in NZ, four horses were killed as a result of breaking or fracturing their bones whilst forced to jump at high speeds. Only two months into the 2019 jumps season, we have already seen four innocent horses die from haemorrhages, heart attacks, and fractures. Including the flat racing deaths, that is a shocking 8 horses that have died on track so far this year. All in the name of gambling and entertainment.”



“Jumps racing is nothing more than an abattoir with a winning post.”

"Additionally, thousands of thoroughbreds in NZ are getting killed on a yearly basis because of this cruel industry. Even if they survive being repeatedly pushed beyond their limits, most are disposed of like a piece of rubbish. There is no retirement plan for racehorses.” She said.

“Horses are bred into a lifestyle that is completely unnatural to them. They are whipped and forced to run for their lives often sustaining injuries that can prematurely make them uncompetitive. “

“When no longer profitable, most are sent to the knackery to be turned into dog food just like so many foals that don’t have the temperament or the natural ability and don’t make it to the racetrack. “

“We want people to think twice about attending a racing event. There are other cruelty-free events that you can go to for a good day out. It is not a party for the animals.”

“We are urging the racing industry to at the very least, ban jumps racing and implement a retirement plan for all racehorses, not just the ones that make millions in profit for their connections.”

“If you really care about animals, you shouldn’t be going to the races”

For More information: horesracingkills.com

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 