Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Media Statement from ILGA New Zealand Representatives

Friday, 5 July 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: ILGA Australasia


Community Leaders Respond to Governments Response of the Universal Periodic Review Report

The Universal Periodic Review is a once in a five-year process where the United Nations and other Governments review our Human Rights in New Zealand and make recommendations to our government.

This is the third time New Zealand has been through the Universal Periodic Review and the first time we have received Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Sexual Characteristics and Expression recommendations that affect the rainbow community. "This is a big moment for our government, and they have not delivered", said Rāwā Karetai, one of the New Zealand Representatives from ILGA (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex).

Karetai continues saying that, "The Government have only noted the recommendations rather than accept the recommendations which, for us as a community does not go far enough".

"We expect the Government to follow through with the recommendations. We have been through a lengthy process, consulting far and wide across New Zealand. Pulling together a joint submission from our communities and I want to thank those members of the community who put in a lot of effort and time to do so", Karetai said.

Karetai said that "The community said that they wanted explicit protection for Gender Identity, Sexual Characteristics and Expression so that all rainbow people would be protected under the law".

Karetai said that "We need the Government to go further than just amending the Human Rights Act. We need training and resources to ensure everyone in the rainbow community is protected from discrimination. We know that discrimination still happens. It’s been 11 years since the Transgender enquiry and on the 10th anniversary, the Human Rights Commission talked about how discrimination is still prevalent, and how we have advanced in some areas of society but failed to do so in others",



At least since 2005, the Human Rights Commission has interpreted the act to included trans people. However, trans people themselves, have said that they don’t currently feel protected by the act, even though the Human Rights Commission interprets the Act in such a way. The recommendations we have are aimed towards protecting Trans and Intersex people. Intersex people aren’t covered by the Human Rights Act at all". Karetai said.

There were three recommendations that related to our rainbow community. Two from – Iceland, Australia to amend the Human Rights Act to include populations that are currently excluded from the act and one from Chile which recommended that we should not have nonconsensual intersex surgeries, which the government have accepted.

"It is certainly disappointing from this government that they have failed to accept the recommendations. The labour party have a strong rainbow policy and we would hope that they can demonstrate that they care about our communities like they said they are. So that we can flourish and thrive, we hope that the government take these recommendations seriously".

Rāwā Karetai, one of the New Zealand Representatives from ILGA (the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association. Rāwā is a human rights defender, campaigning for human rights in New Zealand and overseas.

END

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from ILGA Australasia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 