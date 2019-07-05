Have your say on prohibiting smoking in cars carrying kids

The Smoke-free Environments (Prohibiting Smoking in Motor Vehicles Carrying Children) Amendment Bill aims to protect children from the harm associated with second-hand smoke. It seeks to do this by prohibiting smoking in vehicles, including by employers in work vehicles, carrying anyone under the age of 18.

This bill would give police the ability to:

• stop any vehicle with children in it, in which a person is seen smoking

• require the car be stopped for as long as necessary to make inquiries

• require the person to stop smoking

• require the person to provide their details.

The bill proposes a $50 infringement fee, or a court fine not exceeding $100, for any person found smoking in a vehicle that is carrying anyone under the age of 18.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 8 August 2019.

For more details about the bill:

