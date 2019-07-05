Kindergarten teacher negotiations to continue next week



5 July 2019

NZEI Te Riu Roa's kindergarten teacher members have concluded two days of negotiations with the Ministry of Education and kindergarten employers, and negotiations will continue next week.

Early childhood representative on NZEI's National Executive, Virginia Oakly, says the negotiating team has comprehensively raised the issues members identified as most important.

"We've had a good opportunity to raise the issues our members have said they want addressed, including retaining pay parity, improving workload and wellbeing, and retaining experienced teachers. I look forward to continuing our negotiations next week," she says.

ENDS







© Scoop Media