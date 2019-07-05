Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kindergarten teacher negotiations to continue next week

Friday, 5 July 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: NZEI


5 July 2019

NZEI Te Riu Roa's kindergarten teacher members have concluded two days of negotiations with the Ministry of Education and kindergarten employers, and negotiations will continue next week.

Early childhood representative on NZEI's National Executive, Virginia Oakly, says the negotiating team has comprehensively raised the issues members identified as most important.

"We've had a good opportunity to raise the issues our members have said they want addressed, including retaining pay parity, improving workload and wellbeing, and retaining experienced teachers. I look forward to continuing our negotiations next week," she says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

