Kindergarten teacher negotiations to continue next week
Friday, 5 July 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: NZEI
5 July 2019
NZEI Te Riu Roa's kindergarten teacher
members have concluded two days of negotiations with the
Ministry of Education and kindergarten employers, and
negotiations will continue next week.
Early childhood
representative on NZEI's National Executive, Virginia Oakly,
says the negotiating team has comprehensively raised the
issues members identified as most important.
"We've had a
good opportunity to raise the issues our members have said
they want addressed, including retaining pay parity,
improving workload and wellbeing, and retaining experienced
teachers. I look forward to continuing our negotiations next
week," she
says.
