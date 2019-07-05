Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Councils to vote on record number of remits at LGNZ AGM

Friday, 5 July 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

Councils will vote on a record 24 remits at the Local Government New Zealand Annual General Meeting on Sunday, held in Wellington as part of the 2019 LGNZ Conference.

Covering issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry, remits are a further opportunity for councils to direct the advocacy work of Local Government New Zealand.

“Remits are the lifeblood of any membership organisation, as they help direct our advocacy on issues that are of national importance to our communities,” says LGNZ chief executive Malcolm Alexander.

Remits raised by a council must have formal support from at least one zone or sector group meeting or five councils prior to being submitted, as they must be relevant to local government as a whole.


The proposed remits are then voted on by the councils in a secret ballot at the LGNZ AGM, and require more than 50% support for LGNZ to advocate for them on behalf of the sector.

“The record number of remits being voting on is pleasing, as it shows that councils are engaged with their communities, and can see the benefit of bringing them to LGNZ, as the peak membership organisation, to drive further action,” continued Mr Alexander.

Once passed, remits become official policy to be actioned by Local Government New Zealand.

A full list of the proposed remits can be found here. Results of the vote will be displayed on lgnz.co.nz after the AGM.

*Ends*



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 