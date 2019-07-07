Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Continuing the localism debate

Sunday, 7 July 2019, 5:33 pm
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Continuing the localism debate

Wellington (7 July 2019): The New Zealand Initiative is proud to support the release of Local Government New Zealand’s (LGNZ) localism discussion paper, Reinvigorating local democracy, which was launched today at the 2019 LGNZ Conference in Wellington.

The discussion paper outlines a gradual process for New Zealand to move from being one of the world’s most centralised countries in the developed world to one that is prepared to trust its communities to play a meaningful role in our social, economic and cultural development. This is a topic that is also at the heart of our research programme.

Feedback from the public, LGNZ members, and attendees at the Localism Symposium, held earlier this year by LGNZ and the Initiative, has contributed to the final discussion paper. And with the release of the Productivity Commission’s draft report on local government funding and financing earlier this week, localism is getting its well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

“Better ways of organising and incentivising local government can be transformational,” said Dr Eric Crampton, Chief Economist at The New Zealand Initiative. “For too long, New Zealand has responded to problems in local government by shifting tasks up to Wellington rather than by strengthening local government capabilities and incentives. Reconsidering local government’s role, and harnessing the opportunities available in fitting policy to suit local circumstances, has a lot of potential to improve wellbeing.”



Our 2019 essay, #localismNZ: Bringing power to the people, brought together the Initiative’s arguments in favour of localism and explained why we believe localism as a philosophy is compatible with New Zealand’s history. We also answered the most common objections to localism we have come across over the past seven years.

Our 2015 report, In the Zone: Creating a Toolbox for Regional Prosperity, outlined ways of letting local government take up greater policy responsibility while building in both accountability and appropriate incentives.

The Initiative looks forward to working with LGNZ further as we continue to call for an active programme of devolution and decentralisation.

The LGNZ discussion paper, Reinvigorating local democracy: The case for localising power and decision-making to councils and communities, can be found at www.localism.nz.

Read more: #localismNZ: Bringing power to the people and more research reports from the Initiative on localism can be found here.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

 

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all... More>>

ALSO:

Lines To Reopen: Derailment Stops Trains In And Out Of Wellington

Eight sets of points (which allow trains to switch tracks) and sections of track were damaged on Tuesday night when four container wagons on a freight train derailed at the junction as it was leaving the Wellington Rail Yard. The rail lines were closed from about 7.40pm. More>>

ALSO:

Land: Little 'Trespassed' Over Treaty Negotiations

Police are investigating after an aggrieved hapū member cut off a Crown limousine carrying Andrew Little, blocked the road, and then issued the Treaty Negotiations Minister a 'trespass notice'. More>>

ALSO:

Courts: 'Fairness And Safety' For Victims Of Sexual Violence

The Government will introduce law changes later this year to ensure that the justice system, in prosecuting sexual violence cases, does no more harm to victims and survivors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 