Mental health ambassador keynote speaker

Monday, 8 July 2019, 9:57 am
Press Release: Road Transport Forum

8 July 2019

Australian transport company owner and passionate mental health ambassador Craig Membrey will be the keynote speaker at the New Zealand road transport industry’s annual conference, says Road Transport Forum (RTF) chief executive Nick Leggett.

The Road Transport Forum Annual Conference, run by RTANZ Region 2 and CARTA, will be held at Wairakei Resort, near Taupo, on 24 and 25 September 2019.

“We are thrilled to announce that Craig Membrey will headline the conference. In addition to being born into trucking and running a successful business, he dedicates time to being an Ambassador for Beyond Blue, a not-for-profit organisation that helps people with depression and anxiety,” Leggett says.

“Sadly, Craig’s experience comes first-hand as he tragically lost his son Rowan in 2011 at the age of 17. The road transport industry is no different to any other sector in New Zealand and anxiety and depression are issues we all need to understand and know how to manage.

“Craig, who is based in Dandenong, near Melbourne, has a great career in road transport and he started out in his father Jack’s yard before stepping in to help run the family business in 1988. Craig increased the fleet and quickly developed the motto – Anything, Anywhere, Anytime. Our industry will really benefit from Craig’s experience, energy and attitude.

“He heads a great line-up of speakers at the Conference including Transport Minister Phil Twyford; Economic Development and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones; economist Cameron Bagrie; health and wellbeing expert Dr Tom Mulholland; Busy Brain analyst Dr Lucia Kelleher who brings a safety focus; Paul McKay on employment law; Melanie Boyle on the future workforce; and Margaret Kouvelis on changing your business to suit young workers.

“This is an important annual get-together for industry to get together in one place for both formal and informal discussions about opportunities and concerns.”

Mr Membrey will speak at 9.30am on Tuesday, 24 September. Information about the conference can be found at www.rtfconference.co.nz


ends



