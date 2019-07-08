NZDSN Applauds Changes to Funded Family Care
Monday, 8 July 2019, 10:41 am
Press Release: Disability Support Network
The recent changes announced to the Funded Family
Care programme are a big step in the right
direction.
The proposals to change the way the
policy is implemented and funded will address long standing
discrimination and inequities that have plagued the
programme since its inception.
Changes being proposed will
properly recognise the struggles that families have
experienced and reflect the persistent advocacy by families
to be listened to. Proposed changes will mean more sensible
employment arrangements for family members and wages that
are in line with the pay equity settlement.
The value and
importance of the work these families do to support their
family members with high support needs will be finally
recognised in the way it should
be.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies
Reportedly, Amazon has chosen to film most of its Lord of The Rings prequel TV series here in New Zealand, rather than in Scotland, or elsewhere.
While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted this particular production for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>