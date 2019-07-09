Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Q+A: Minister Andrew Little interviewed by Jack Tame

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: TVNZ

Justice Minister Andrew Little is considering a central repository for court suppression orders to assist companies like Google from disseminating suppressed information again following the breach in the Grace Millane case.

“I’ve raised that with justice officials, and I am keen to explore that a little further. I mean, bearing in mind however that when a suppression order is given, it takes effect the minute the judge hands it down. But I think there is a case to say you know, even for New Zealand media as well, there ought to be a place you can easily go to find out whether in relation to a particular case, however you describe it, there are suppression orders that apply in relation to it.”

However Minister Little conceded this could take some time.

“Oh, that would take a wee while. I’m not going to give timeframes. I’ve discovered while being a minister things that you think the government could do quickly seldom ever are.”

Andrew Little told Q+A’s Jack Tame that while Google has agreed to suspend its New Zealand Trending email, that is likely to be a short-term measure.

“I see that as an interim measure. Really, the real issue is the fact that they’ve got an algorithm that gathers up stuff, including suppressed information, and publishes it in New Zealand. They’ve got to fix that problem.”

Andrew Little says it wouldn’t make a difference to the tech giants if the New Zealand government stopped paying for advertising on the tech platforms.

“I’m not quite sure that the New Zealand government withholding a level of advertising is going to help, when there’s, you know, billions of advertisers that spend with them elsewhere. Well, the issue is the gathering up and publishing of information that is the subject of a suppression order. And whether the government pulls its advertising dollar from Google, and it’s still got lots of advertising dollars being generated out of New Zealand, still be publishing in New Zealand.”



Please find the transcript attached and the full interview here.

Q+A, 9:30pm Mondays on TVNZ 1 and one hour later on TVNZ 1 + 1.
Streamed live at www.tvnz.co.nz
Thanks to the support from NZ On Air.
Q+A is also on Facebook + Twitter + YouTube

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time.

“Discounts will be financed in the fairest way possibly - by putting a small fee on the highest polluting vehicles when they’re sold in New Zealand for the first time. This means people will still have choice, while contributing to the task of cleaning up the vehicles coming into New Zealand." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 