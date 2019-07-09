Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Back to the drawing board for Bolger's Fair Pay proposals

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

Wellington (9 July 2019): The Government must reject the recommendations made by former Prime Minister Jim Bolger’s Fair Pay Agreements Working Group (FPAWG) or face harming economic growth and productivity and the interests of workers, the unemployed and consumers, says public policy think tank The New Zealand Initiative.

The Initiative’s new report Work in Progress: Why Fair Pay Agreements would be bad for labour, reveals that the Bolger report misrepresents New Zealand’s labour market record. Its recommendations to introduce compulsory collective bargaining go against both empirical evidence and international trends in favour of greater labour market flexibility.

The recommendations are also highly undemocratic and would allow a small minority of 10% of workers in an industry or occupation to impose their desire for collective bargaining on a whole sector regardless of the wishes of the majority. The Initiative’s report finds the recommendations will hinder, rather than help, the government’s goal of a high-wage economy that shares the benefits from productivity growth.

Co-authors Roger Partridge and Dr Bryce Wilkinson show that New Zealand has fared well under its flexible labour market laws since the introduction of the Employment Contracts Act in 1991 (and its successor, the Employment Relations Act 2000):

At 80.9 percent, New Zealand’s labour market participation rate is higher than in most other developed countries.
At 4.2 percent, our unemployment rate is well below the OECD average of 6.6 percent.
Employment growth has been the third fastest in the OECD.
Income inequality before taxes and transfers has declined in New Zealand since the 1990s.
Over the same period, employees’ share of GDP has risen since the reforms.



These findings disprove the FPAWG’s case for dismantling the 1991 reforms. They also disprove the analysis the FPWAG presented in their report.

Commenting on their findings, Roger Partridge said:

“French President Emmanuel Macron rightly wants to emulate aspects of New Zealand’s successful labour market flexibility for his country. Meanwhile, the Bolger-led working group would turn us into France with their proposed fair pay agreements. The Government should not let this happen.”

In his foreword to the report, former union official and company director Rob Campbell states:

“Finding a path to accepted social living standards through a collective arbitrated system is more than long and winding, it is a cul de sac. … I welcome this report as a well-researched and thoughtful contribution to an important public policy debate.”

The Initiative is open to recommendations for labour market reform based on sound evidence. Said Roger Partridge:

“Jim Bolger’s working group presented a bold call for substantial labour market changes. But they made it on flimsy and unconvincing evidence. If the Government wants to implement reforms to progress their goal of a high-wage, productive and inclusive economy, they should send the working group back to the drawing board to make a proper case for them. The Government must not introduce new employment laws that would undermine the flexible system that has benefited both the New Zealand economy and New Zealand employees since the 1990s.”

Work in Progress: Why Fair Pay Agreements would be bad for labour, and a report summary can be downloaded from the Initiative’s website.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time.

“Discounts will be financed in the fairest way possibly - by putting a small fee on the highest polluting vehicles when they’re sold in New Zealand for the first time. This means people will still have choice, while contributing to the task of cleaning up the vehicles coming into New Zealand." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 