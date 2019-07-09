Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New car sector welcomes Clean Car discussion

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Tuesday 9 July 2019

New car sector welcomes Government discussion on proposed Clean Car initiatives

The Motor Industry Association says we welcome sensible discussions on ways to make vehicles cleaner and greener and the new car sector will work constructively with the Government on what we believe are the best mix of policies to achieve that outcome.

The Government has just released its discussion paper on two proposals it considers will accelerate the transition to a low emissions vehicle fleet.

MIA Chief executive David Crawford says that while the industry doesn’t agree with all of the Government’s proposals it is keen to ensure that it is successful in reducing CO2 emissions from the light vehicle fleet in New Zealand.

However, he says there is some misunderstanding about the model range that new vehicle distributors can import into New Zealand.

“While the Government believes that we are not importing the best models, the reality is that new vehicle distributors simply supply what people buy.

“Our view is that the best policies to achieve a reduction in emissions are those that influence purchase decisions. Changes in models supplied to New Zealand will follow if the demand is altered.

He says the proposed Clean Car Discount scheme, where vehicles attract either a rebate or penalty at point of sale depending on their emissions, sends a very clear signal to consumers and will over time increase demand for lower emitting vehicles. In our view it is the most powerful policy available to this Government to influence car purchase decisions.



However, he has concerns about the proposed Clean Car Standard which sets average weighted emissions targets that importers must meet.

“That implies that distributors have significant influence on vehicles consumers choose to buy as well as vehicles manufacturers produce.

“This is not the case as New Zealand is a tiny global market, and therefore this policy is unlikely to achieve the results that the Government is seeking.

“Policies aimed at controlling supply into our market are generally not favoured as they impose artificial controls that often distort that market.

“They can also create a range of unintended outcomes such as people holding onto older less safe and more polluting cars longer than they would otherwise and it is also likely to lead to price increases for all new vehicles entering the market.”

He says the MIA is also disappointed to see that a sliding scale FBT (fringe benefit tax) regime and better depreciation rates are not up for consideration, as these two policies in combination with a clean car discount would have a huge impact on accelerating the uptake of lower emission vehicles.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Motor Industry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Transport: Plan For Gas Guzzlers To Pay For EV Discount

“This is about making cleaner cars a realistic choice for more New Zealanders – by reducing the upfront cost of electric, hybrid and fuel efficient vehicles when sold in New Zealand for the first time.

“Discounts will be financed in the fairest way possibly - by putting a small fee on the highest polluting vehicles when they’re sold in New Zealand for the first time. This means people will still have choice, while contributing to the task of cleaning up the vehicles coming into New Zealand." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:


Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

High Needs Support Changes: Family Carers To Be Paid

Parents and partners of disabled people with high or very high support needs will be paid for caring for their family members, as the Government acts to restore fairness and dignity. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Ban: Details Of Buyback Scheme Revealed

Police have revealed details of how the gun buyback process will work at a public demonstration today. More>>

ALSO:

Productivity Commission: Local Government Needs Help On Tourism, Climate Impacts

The New Zealand Productivity Commission today released its draft report on local government funding and financing arrangements. It is the most substantial look at these issues since the 2007 Shand report. More>>

ALSO:

'In The Nature Of Marriage': Welfare Rule Needs To Change

This report summarises the outdated thinking about the nature of relationships and dependence on a partner, the application of current rules, which state that to receive a Sole Parent Support benefit, an applicant: ‘must not be in a relationship in the nature of marriage’. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 