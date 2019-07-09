New vehicle tax leaves poor on the scrapheap
Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The proposed penalty on ‘gas
guzzling’ vehicles is a painful, regressive tax, says the
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams says, “Let’s be very clear: this is a tax on
Otara vehicles to subsidise Teslas in Remuera.”
“Only a few, largely high-income, motorists will
benefit from this subsidy, while many more low income
motorists will have to choose between a nasty penalty or
delaying the purchase of a new car. And as this tax leads
driver to hold on to their existing vehicles for longer,
we’ll miss out on improvements to safety and environmental
standards.”
“Successive Governments have already
whacked motorists hard with hikes to petrol tax. Now
Julie-Anne Genter is mixing it up with scheme to ‘take
from the poor, give to the rich’.”
“Just
because something is shrouded in environmental branding
doesn’t make it any less nasty to the
poor.”
