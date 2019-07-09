Treasury publishes new papers on public debt, mental health

The Treasury has published two papers today on the subjects of public debt and mental health.

The Working Paper " Public Debt Dynamics in New Zealand" is written by Melissa Piscetek. This paper develops a framework to decompose the change in New Zealand’s public debt ratio into four component effects: the primary balance, real GDP growth, real interest rates, and exchange rates.

The Analytical Paper " Wellbeing and Mental Health: An Analysis Based on the Treasury’s Living Standards Framework" is written by Simon Brown. The research questions addressed in this paper are:

- Which demographic groups have higher rates of low mental health wellbeing?

- Which wellbeing indicators are most closely associated with low mental health wellbeing?

- What is the multidimensional wellbeing profile for users of mental health services and other government services?

- Which people with low wellbeing for mental health are less likely to access mental health prescriptions and referrals?

The views, opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in these papers and articles are strictly those of the author(s). They do not necessarily reflect the views of the New Zealand Treasury or the New Zealand Government. The New Zealand Treasury and the New Zealand Government take no responsibility for any errors or omissions in, or for the correctness of, the information contained in papers and articles.











© Scoop Media

