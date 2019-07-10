‘30 under 30’ running in 2019 Local Body Elections

The New Zealand Union of Students has today launched their ‘30Under30’ campaign, which shines a light on the record number of young candidates running in the 2019 Local Body Elections, meanwhile pushing the youth of Aotearoa to vote.



Some of the youth candidates currently signed up to the NZUSA ‘30Under30’ Campaign

NZUSA Vice President and Campaign Co-ordinator Caitlin Barlow-Groome said “For too long young people have been under represented. This year we hope to see youth across the country elected into their local and regional councils as well as the District Health Boards. We need people who represent us and I take my hat off to all of these incredible individuals willing to be that change.”

President of the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations said ‘As society we have fallen into the trap of thinking that it is only those that have vast amounts of life experience that are able to adequately represent us. What we seem to forget is that it is the youth that are experiencing the issues in real time, which includes the cost of tertiary education, climate change and the anxiety it creates, and housing quality. Demographic changes are also encouraging change – the youth of Aotearoa are rapidly diversifying, with a much greater share of the population Māori and Pasifika than just a few decades ago’.

Youth will be encouraged to vote when they can vote for someone they relate to. Many of the candidates we are working with believe they provide the relatability that will drive increased voter turnout for those aged 18-30. There are many votes to gain too, with Elections New Zealand showing that less than two thirds of those between 18 – 24 are enrolled to vote in the local body elections.

