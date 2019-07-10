Taxpayers to Vice-Chancellor: Enough is enough

10 JULY 2019



The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling for the resignation of Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford over his deceitful use of a ‘rebrand’ to push a name-change agenda that has already been rejected by students, alumni, and the Government.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “No-one is asking for this rebrand, least of all the students and taxpayers who make Mr Guilford’s career possible. Worst of all, it’s completely deceitful – the Vice Chancellor said he’d given up on the name-change agenda, but by minimising the word ‘Victoria’ and focusing on the word ‘Wellington’, it’s clear he is still on the same tired crusade.”

A video produced by the University inadvertently shows just how much resource the University has poured into rebrands over the years – the new logo would be the University’s 18th so far.

“The failed name-change proposal was projected to cost $962,000, and there is little reason to think the proposed ‘rebrand’ will be much cheaper. Leaders of taxpayer-funded organisations need to focus on delivering quality services, rather than trying to stamp their mark with costly, unnecessary rebrands.”

ENDS











© Scoop Media