Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tim Shadbolt’s mayoral expenses revealed

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

10 JULY 2019


The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt has spent $147,243 on his ratepayer-funded purchase card since late 2016 (the beginning of this term in local office).

The full spreadsheet of expenses, obtained under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, is available here.

Taxpayers’ Union researcher Luke Redward says “Tim Shadbolt has shown considerable fiscal irresponsibility in his latest term of office, spending inordinate amounts of money on frivolous or personal things.”

“Seven different times, his card was used for ‘accommodation for Mayor Shadbolt and Family’. Ratepayers might be surprised to learn that the Mayor is using their money to take his family on junkets.”

Other expenses included spending $19,534 on books and magazines, $8,051 on conference fees, $3,256 on wristbands, $2,662 in donations to private charity, and $1,854 at liquor stores.

Mayor Shadbolt also spent nearly $3,113 on maintenance for his famous ratepayer-bought Chrysler 300C, revealed earlier in the year to be the most expensive mayoral vehicle in the country. “It’s no wonder that the Council is reviewing the cost of its fleet if existing vehicles are kicking up so much in maintenance costs.”



“We sent the same request to every urban council in New Zealand and Mayor Shadbolt’s indulgence dwarfs that of comparable mayors. For example, Queenstown Lakes and Hamilton City councils reported their Mayors’ spending for this period at $7,280 and $7,358 respectively.”

“Ratepayers might be concerned that the Mayor uses so much public money on gifts and personal adventures. Perhaps in the future he could personally pay for his family getaways and bottle shop runs?”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications.

It follows the Government’s decision in the Wellbeing Budget to remove the $76.70 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship fees, and write-off any historical NCEA fees owing dating back to 2002, when NCEA first started. More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:

Health: The Salvation Army Opens Free Medical Clinic

The Salvation Army is running a temporary medical consultation service from one of its busiest centres this month to make healthcare more accessible to people living in poverty. More>>

LGNZ Meeting: Local Government Has Some Requests

This year’s remits covered issues as varied as climate change, to fireworks, tourist accommodation, building defects, campgrounds, alcohol, road safety and the beauty industry. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 