Letter published on Auditor-General website
David Seymour MP wrote to our Office raising concerns about the involvement of Hon Shane Jones in the decision to grant $4.6 million to the Manea Footprints of Kupe Cultural Heritage and Education Centre through the Provincial Growth Fund. Mr Jones had previously declared a conflict of interest in relation to the matter. We have published our response to Mr Seymour on our website.
Our work about procurement
As detailed in our Annual plan 2019/20, we are continuing our work looking at procurement in the public sector. This week we have published more information about our performance audit looking at the functional leadership role for procurement, as well as a blog post about ethical procurement and supply chains. You can read both on our website:
• Our intentions: Looking at the functional
leadership role for public sector procurement
• Changing the world one contract at a time: Understanding your supply chain
ends