Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Commission welcomes new Race Relations Commissioner

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: Human Rights Commission

11 July 2019

The Human Rights Commission welcomes the appointment of a new Race Relations Commissioner, announced today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.

Outgoing Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon has been appointed the Race Relations Commissioner, and he expects to take up his new position in August.

Mr Foon joins the Commission after 18 years as Mayor of Gisborne. He is fluent in te reo Māori, Seyip, Cantonese and English, and is learning Mandarin.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says he and his fellow Commissioners look forward to working with the new Commissioner.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Meng’s experience joining the Commission in this role. His background in working across cultures in business and at the community level will be a boost to improving race relations in this country.”

“We are all looking forward to working with Meng to help create the fairer, more harmonious society so many people have been calling for, particularly in the wake of the terrible events in Christchurch,” Mr Hunt says.

Mr Foon says he is excited to be joining the Commission as Race Relations Commissioner and to building on the work of the previous Commissioners.

“It’s an honour to have been appointed through such a thorough process.”

“He honore tenei turanga ki au. Ko te mea nui, ka mahi tahi tatau mo te oranga o te katoa,” Mr Foon says.

“I acknowledge there is a lot of hard work in front of us. I am looking forward to working with my fellow Commissioners, Commission staff and the diverse communities that make up this country to get that work done.”



“My role as Mayor enhanced my understanding of our community and issues regarding racism and other discrimination. As a proud New Zealand Chinese, I was brought up with values of inclusiveness.”

Mr Foon has a degree in Iwi Environmental Management, which he says has enhanced his understanding of the Māori world-view.

“I use this mauri to encompass every aspect of my life,” he says.

Note to Editors

• Mr Foon has been appointed for a five-year term.

• The previous Race Relations Commissioner was Dame Susan Devoy, who left the Commission in June 2018 after her five-year term ended.

• Paul Hunt has acted in the role since he joined the Commission in January 2019 with assistance post March 15 from former Race Relations Commissioner Joris De Bres (2002 – 2013).

• Mr Foon joins Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt; Equal Employment Opportunity Commissioner Saunoamaali'iKaraninaSumeo; and Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero.

Biography

Meng Foon has been the Mayor of Gisborne working under six elected councils for 18 years.

He has worked as a senior public servant and has been a member of several crown sub-committees reviewing legislation.

Under his Mayoral leadership, he led New Zealand’s first joint decision-making agreement under the Resource Management Act with Ngāti Porou regarding their taonga and resource consent matters.

Mr Foon has a bachelor’s degree in Iwi Environmental Management and Governance qualifications from the Institute of Directors. He speaks te Reo Māori, Seyip, Cantonese and English fluently, and is learning Mandarin.

He is a former President of the New Zealand Chinese Association and has worked with across diverse communities, charities, multicultural associations and NGOs in the country.

Mr Foon is a strong advocate of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi and working alongside Tangata whenua and ethnic communities to improve race relations in New Zealand.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Mr Foon will take up his new appointment on 26 August 2019 and will be responsible for leading the work of the Human Rights Commission in promoting positive race relations.

“I would like to congratulate Meng on his appointment,” said Andrew Little.

“He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Usual Grumbling Over Screen Subsidies

While a TV production on this scale will certainly qualify for the rebates available in this country, New Zealand seems to have attracted the Lord of the Ring TV series for reasons additional to the film subsidies, given that these are now not particularly generous, by global standards... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 