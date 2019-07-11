Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Excessive force used after pursuit in Ramarama

Thursday, 11 July 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

11 July 2019

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that two officers used excessive force during an arrest in Ramarama, South Auckland on 26 October 2016.

Police received a 111 call from a man, whose Ute had just been stolen from Bombay, South Auckland. Police located the Ute with the assistance of the Police helicopter, Eagle. The man who had stolen the Ute did not stop when Police signalled for him to do so.

Police pursued the Ute through countryside for approximately 15 minutes, during which time the fleeing driver rammed the pursuing Police car.

• Eventually the man surrendered to Police on a private farm. He stopped the Ute and got out with his hands in the air. He then lay face down on the ground with his hands behind his back. Several officers assisted in arresting and handcuffing him.

• During the arrest, an officer deliberately kneed the man twice in the head, causing facial injuries. While the man was lying on the ground handcuffed, a second officer intentionally stepped on his leg.

The Authority found that both officers unlawfully applied force to the man.

Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty said: "The officers used intentional and gratuitous force against the man when he was in a vulnerable position, restrained on the ground. Their actions were an abuse of power."

Police charged the first officer with wounding with reckless disregard. The officer pleaded guilty and was discharged without conviction by a District Court Judge. He resigned from Police following this incident.



The second officer was sanctioned by Police following an employment investigation.

The Authority also raised with the Commissioner of Police a number of shortcomings it identified in the conduct of the Police investigation into this matter.

The release of the Authority's public report was delayed until the conclusion of related court proceedings in July 2019.

Public Report

Excessive force used after pursuit in Ramarama (PDF 333 KB)


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves (so that the banking system could survive a crisis in future without a taxpayer bailout and without raiding the deposit accounts of its own customers) then – as surely as night follows day – you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

 

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

Medical Cannabis: Consultation On Regulations

More widespread access to medicinal cannabis products is a step closer today with the release of proposals for regulations says Minister of Health Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

Surrendered Under Protection Order, Lost: Nine Firearms Held By Police Disappear

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found multiple failings in respect of the disappearance of nine firearms which were held by Police in Auckland from 28 January 2017. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand First’s Balancing Act

At this point, New Zealand First needs to more than double its current poll numbers to survive beyond Election Day, 2020… but that’s what Winston Peters is so very good at doing, once an election campaign begins in earnest... More>>

RNZ: Asbestos Court Victory Over ACC After Lung Cancer Death

The family of a woman who died of cancer caused by inhaling asbestos says their victory over ACC in the High Court is bittersweet. More>>

ALSO:

Fair Pay Agreements: NZ Initiative Comes Out Swinging Against Labour Reforms

Industries with large workforces will be most at risk of being hijacked by small numbers of workers seeking nationally binding, collectively bargained employment arrangements whether or not the majority wants them, the business-backed think tank, the New Zealand Initiative, says. More>>

ALSO:

Overnight Wait For Advocacy: Long Queues Outside MSD ‘Shocking’ - Minister

There is no need for beneficiaries to queue at 2am outside a social welfare office in the rain to get help from advocates for hardship grants and it's wrong for people to feel they need to, says Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 