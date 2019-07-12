Berry grower should have got a bank loan

Responding the announcement of a $2.37 million loan from the Provincial Growth Fund to a Northland berry farm, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“Why couldn’t this business get a loan from the bank? If no bank was willing to take a punt, why should taxpayers bear the same risk?”

“This is a classic example of the Government using taxpayer money to pick winners. By giving one business a special favour, Shane Jones is effectively blowing raspberries at other growers who have to compete without taxpayer help.”

“If the Government wants to stimulate economic development it can always cut company taxes, which will help all businesses, not just a fashionable few.”







