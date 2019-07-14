Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Historic hui gives overwhelming agreement for Māori Inquiry

Sunday, 14 July 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Whanau Ora Commissioning Agency

Historic hui gives overwhelming agreement for a Māori Inquiry


The inquiry into state run Oranga Tamariki will be led by whanau, kaimahi and Māori leaders.

Yesterday the largest gathering of Māori leadership since the Foreshore and Seabed debate voted unanimously to hold an Inquiry.

Jean Te Huia Māori Midwives Aotearoa CEO shared her experience and honest opinion of the failing realities of the agency Oranga Tamariki, inflicted everyday on whānau.

Distinguished academic and Whānau Ora architect, Professor Sir Mason Durie concluded that there was a “strong collective unanimity in all the approaches put forth.” The hui provided a Māori approach to understand the issues and more importantly identify solutions by, for and with Māori.

The unified forum has successfully and collaboratively achieved a framework by Māori, for Māori, with Māori which was exactly our intention,” says Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Chair of Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

John Tamihere, Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency Chief Executive centred his focus on whānau. “We have a duty to look after our tamariki and our mokopuna,” says John Tamihere. “We cannot have intervention by an agency that has failed 14 reviews in 20 years – it’s time to seize control of our direction.”

There will be another hui hosted by Kingitanga to feed in and integrate with the process as well. “This is all about ensuring all Māori have a say and participate,” Tamihere says. Further announcements are expected in the near future.

Livestream footage here: https://www.facebook.com/waateanews/videos/372573613418701/

ENDS




