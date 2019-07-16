VUWSA criticises Victoria University's ‘brand refresh'

July 15 2019





VUWSA criticises the underhanded way in which the University is moving forward with the name change under the guise of a “brand refresh”



Victoria University students resoundingly rejected the name change last year with 777 students responding to VUWSA’s survey, on top of thousands of social media comments and many student organisations within the University publicly speaking out against the move.

VUWSA calls on the University to heed the voices of the students; do not fulfil a project that nobody wants and uses resources that could be put to better use.

VUWSA President Tamatha Paul says:



“The University must start listening to the voices that really matter – the voices of its students, its staff, and its alumni. Our voices have been and will keep on sounding our opposition to any form of name change. It is extremely disappointing that the University is undermining the student consultation that was conducted last year and does not give us much confidence in how the University will respond to future consultation processes.”

VUWSA Academic Vice President, Geo Robrigado says:



“It is time to finally drop this move and to put the money where it really matters. With the University also having just recently revealed that it is undergoing a fiscal deficit, a “brand refresh” isn’t something that it can even afford. But if the University is so insistent on extra spending, there are more pressing issues that could use the extra attention and funding. These include the lack of space and facilities, and underpaid and overworked student tutors, amongst many others. What good will a more “recognisable” brand do for us if our people are not even taken care of?”



