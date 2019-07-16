Piglets at the trough? Youth Parliament a waste of time

Piglets at the trough? Youth Parliament an expensive waste of time

16 JULY 2019



This week’s “Youth Parliament” is an expensive waste of time that promotes taxpayer-funded junketeering, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

“We shouldn’t be training kids on the joys of the trough,” says Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson Louis Houlbrooke. “These junkets tend to attract self-important, busy-body little nerds. Meanwhile, ordinary young people are busy with honest, taxpaying holiday work, and don’t have time to LARP as Chloe Swarbrick.”

“It’s also an appalling waste of time for MPs and Ministers. Today even the Prime Minister joined Youth MPs in a role-play rendition of Question Time. Don’t our politicians have more important business?”

“Very occasionally, Youth Parliament produces a quality politician, but for every Kris Faafoi there is a Jordan Williams.”

“The Minister for Youth should confirm just how much this circus is costing taxpayers, once flights, accommodation, catering, and evening functions are taken into account.”

“Young people who want to be involved with politics without bludging off the taxpayer can contact team@taxpayers.org.nz for information on our internship programme.”

ENDS











© Scoop Media