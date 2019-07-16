Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt at risk of capitulating to Dairy over climate pollution

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Tuesday 16 July 2019


Greenpeace Executive Director, Dr Russel Norman, has reacted with disbelief that the Government’s latest climate proposal includes an option for dairy to voluntarily deal with their emissions over the next six years.

"The dairy industry is the country’s single largest climate polluter, emitting more than New Zealand’s entire transport fleet. There are simply too many cows right now for our climate to cope with," he says.

The Government is putting forward two short-term options for action on agriculture’s climate pollution.

The first is to leave agriculture out of the Emission Trading Scheme altogether, with the industry paying nothing for emissions until 2025. Instead agri-businesses would enter into a voluntary agreement with the Government.

Norman says this proposal was made by leaders in the agricultural sector, and was specifically discouraged by the ICCC in their recommendations.

"A voluntary agreement between big agriculture and the Government must absolutely be out of the question - voluntary efforts have failed to cut emissions over the past 20 years. This Government should work for the people, and not for the agricultural companies who want to protect their profits regardless of the cost to the climate," he says.

The second option is to bring agriculture into the ETS between 2021 and 2025, and charge processors like Fonterra, Ravensdown, Agri-Ballance, and ANZCO for just 5% of agriculture’s emissions. The money raised would be funnelled back to the agricultural sector as emissions reduction incentives.



"Bringing agriculture into the ETS is a step in the right direction, but it’s truly astounding that the strongest option put forward by the Government to deal with our biggest emitter is to delay action for another two years, after which agri-business will pay a paltry 5% of their emissions that they will then receive back as incentives."

The ICCC estimates that the price incurred by farmers of bringing agriculture into the ETS at 5% would be $0.01 per kilogram of milk solid, an average of $14 per hectare per year for dairy farms.

"The whole point of bringing agriculture into the ETS is to avert climate breakdown by reducing agricultural emissions. That’s not going to happen if farmers only have to pay a laughable one cent per kilogram of milk solids," he says.

"Dealing with the climate crisis means we urgently need to cut cow numbers, end the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, and undergo a global transition away from intensive livestock farming.

In the long-term Post 2025, the Government is proposing that farmers will not go into the ETS at all, but instead a separate levy/rebate scheme for their emissions will be created.

"Agriculture must be immediately brought fully into the ETS so that New Zealand’s biggest polluters are finally forced to start paying for their massive climate bill."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions.

Agricultural emissions make up nearly half of New Zealand’s total emissions profile and are the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in New Zealand. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

Sitting On Defence: Terms Of Reference For Defence Estate Review

“The 81,000 hectare Defence estate is at a crossroads; much of it is run down, and outdated,” says Ron Mark. “It needs to be improved in order to gain, train and retain our service people, now and into the future." More>>

ALSO:

Meng Foon: Retiring Gisborne Mayor To Be Race Relations Commissioner

Andrew Little: “He has an outstanding record as a relationship builder and walks comfortably in the pākehā world, the Māori world, the Chinese community and other communities making up New Zealand." More>>

ALSO:

NCEA: Students Granted Qualifications After Fees Scrapped

Almost 150,000 current and former students with unpaid NCEA fees have today been formally awarded their NCEA credits or qualifications. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 