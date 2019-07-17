NZEI Te Riu Roa to take legal action over delays in payments
Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: NZEI
NZEI Te Riu Roa to take legal action over delays in payments
to teachers
17 July 2019
NZEI Te Riu Roa will take
legal action over the lengthy delay in implementing pay
increases for teachers. Novopay announced yesterday that
teachers would have to wait until 11 September to see pay
increases that they won when they settled their collective
agreement in June.
NZEI Te Riu Roa National Secretary Paul
Goulter says the union has instructed its lawyers to file
action for compliance and penalties.
"The delay is
completely unacceptable. We're taking every effort to try
and force the Ministry to speed things up," he
says.
Earlier today, in response to the delay, Education
Minister Chris Hipkins called on education unions to work
with the Ministry to simplify the system.
"We welcome the
Minister's call. We're certainly open to working with the
Ministry to simplify the system, on the strict basis that it
won't erode any of the entitlements and conditions our
members have fought hard for," says Mr
Goulter.
ENDS
