NZEI Te Riu Roa to take legal action over delays in payments

Wednesday, 17 July 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: NZEI

NZEI Te Riu Roa will take legal action over the lengthy delay in implementing pay increases for teachers. Novopay announced yesterday that teachers would have to wait until 11 September to see pay increases that they won when they settled their collective agreement in June.

NZEI Te Riu Roa National Secretary Paul Goulter says the union has instructed its lawyers to file action for compliance and penalties.

"The delay is completely unacceptable. We're taking every effort to try and force the Ministry to speed things up," he says.

Earlier today, in response to the delay, Education Minister Chris Hipkins called on education unions to work with the Ministry to simplify the system.

"We welcome the Minister's call. We're certainly open to working with the Ministry to simplify the system, on the strict basis that it won't erode any of the entitlements and conditions our members have fought hard for," says Mr Goulter.

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

