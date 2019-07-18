Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pacific calls on NZ leaders to Strengthen Climate Bill

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: 350 Pacific

Wellington, New Zealand – 350 Pacific made a formal submission to the New Zealand Government’s Environment Parliamentary Select Committee on the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill, led by the Pacific Climate Warriors (PCWs) based in Wellington, New Zealand.

The New Zealand based team had initially organised a ‘Submission Party,’ scheduled for Sunday 14 July with partners GenZero and School Strikes For Climate NZ, however, due to abysmal weather conditions, the Submission Party was turned into an online forum. The online forum worked to the advantage of the coordination team in New Zealand, as it allowed for participation from the wider PCW network, with members joining in from the Pacific, as well as from as far afield as the Pacific Climate Warriors US team, based in Portland, Oregon.

“We live in a time where even the best-laid plans will be altered, because the balance in nature has been disrupted,” shared Mary Moeono-Kolio, 350 Pacific Coordinator based in Wellington.

“But the movement will not be deterred. If anything, the resilience of the Pacific people will become more prominent as the effects of climate change become more evident, because it is a matter of survival. This may be our only chance and come hail or storm, we will continue raising our voices to see an end to the fossil fuel industry that is destroying our island homes.”

Although the Submission made by 350 Pacific indicates strong support for the Zero Carbon Bill, the PCWs do not believe this Bill in its current draft will fulfil its purported outcomes. In their submission, the following amendments, in addition to others, are emphasised:
• A single target with effective carbon budgets
• Recognise and honour Māori as Tangata Whenua and as Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners
• Targets, accountability and policy plans to ensure the ZCA is enforceable
• A national adaptation plan for climate displaced communities
• Prohibition of international credits
• Inclusion of international aviation and shipping



“While it is commendable to see the New Zealand government initiating this Bill, in order for it to be effective, it needs to serve the very people who are affected,” shared Fenton Lutunatabua, 350 Pacific Managing Director.

“These are moments which will go down in history, because it could make or break the future for many Pacific Island people. We are raising our voices in unison, calling for leadership which spans beyond the lifetime of who is in charge. This is the true test of leadership, which will indicate whether the government will accept the recommendations that serve the people, or if it is just another mechanism to secure the votes of the youth - the youth who are striving to secure a planet crucial for their survival.”

You can read the full submission here: PCW Submission on the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from 350 Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Trump’s Open White Nationalism

At one level, this has been the week that the Republican Party of Abraham Lincoln – which once led a civil war that ended the slave economy of the South – has now defined itself openly as being the party of white nationalism.

By telling those four elected, American born and/or raised women of colour to “go home”, US President Donald Trump’s racist agenda has come out of the shadows. More>>

 

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 